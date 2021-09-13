Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $244.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

