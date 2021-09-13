Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.00 and a 200 day moving average of $247.99. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $294.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.