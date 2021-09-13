Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTA. Truist raised their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $13,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

