Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -30.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

