Installed Building Products, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

IBP opened at $121.78 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Installed Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Installed Building Products worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

