Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $6,069,375.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $270.46 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $294.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

