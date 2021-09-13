Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $695,000.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TPC opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
