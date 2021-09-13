Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $695,000.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TPC opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

