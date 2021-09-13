Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TBBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. 10,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

