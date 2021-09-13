Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSFT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.99. 23,643,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.