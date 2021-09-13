Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $15,991.56 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 442 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $15,991.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,329,096.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

