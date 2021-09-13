Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells 2,519 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $100.89. 351,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

