Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $191,900.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,446,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 187,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

