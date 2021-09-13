Insider Buying: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Acquires $138,120.00 in Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.