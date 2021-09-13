Insider Buying: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Acquires 2,320 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,684.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

