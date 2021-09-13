Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 329,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,233. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $465.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KLR. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.