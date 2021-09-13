Insider Buying: ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Buys A$27,800.00 in Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Douglas Lingard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,800.00 ($19,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

ImExHS Company Profile

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

