Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys $95,821.11 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $17.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
