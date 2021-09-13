Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys $95,821.11 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

