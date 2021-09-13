Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) versus Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Head-To-Head Review

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inpixon and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $9.30 million 12.62 -$29.23 million N/A N/A Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpixon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Inpixon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -105.66% -37.21% -31.00% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inpixon and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 0 3 6 0 2.67

Doximity has a consensus target price of $66.86, suggesting a potential downside of 34.47%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Inpixon.

Summary

Doximity beats Inpixon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

