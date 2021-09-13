ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.