Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 4,201,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,814. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

