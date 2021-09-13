Incent Price Reaches $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Incent has a total market cap of $964,283.57 and approximately $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00075403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00122669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00175030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,534.01 or 0.99853308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.83 or 0.07223917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.55 or 0.00907067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002966 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

