IDEX Membership (IDXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the dollar. One IDEX Membership coin can now be bought for approximately $1,603.92 or 0.03474989 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $81,418.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044523 BTC.

IDEX Membership Coin Profile

IDEX Membership is a coin. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AURA is the primary token of IDEX and the Aurora project, allowing users to directly contribute to and benefit from the project. Users can stake AURA and earn fees collected by IDEX in return for helping secure components of our decentralized architecture (see below). Additionally, AURA also incentivizes platform adoption and trading volume through IDEX trading rewards which are automatically distributed to users’ wallets based on their monthly trading volume. “

