Huobi Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.05 or 0.00031589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $254.38 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00150181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.