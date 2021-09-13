Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.30 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $8.30 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $44,585.49 or 0.99661387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00174980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,403.23 or 0.99253969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.17 or 0.07157769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00906088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

