Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 966 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Apollo Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.