Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000.

IGIB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.81. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,304. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

