Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 42.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 13.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 55.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Quidel by 52.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Quidel stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.03. 10,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

