Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

HPP stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.