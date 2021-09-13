Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$12.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.95.

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.57. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.05%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

