HSBC Begins Coverage on Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

