Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

TWNK stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

