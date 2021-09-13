Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

HMCBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 target price (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF remained flat at $$30.02 during trading on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

