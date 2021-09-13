Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

