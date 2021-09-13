HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

