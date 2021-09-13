Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Holly Energy Partners worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

HEP opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

HEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

