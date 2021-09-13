Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCMLY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.