Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.44. 2,048,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,308. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.