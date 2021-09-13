HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.30 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

