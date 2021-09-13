HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,204 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

