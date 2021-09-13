HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,204 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.
GIB stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
