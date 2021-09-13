High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get High Tide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in High Tide stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.