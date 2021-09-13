Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.24. 965,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,421. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

