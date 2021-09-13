Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Will End on September 13th (NASDAQ:HWELU)

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HWELU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

