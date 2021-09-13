Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,191 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.