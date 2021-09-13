Head-To-Head Survey: SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) versus Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A -1,536.77% -320.75% SIGA Technologies 45.69% 36.21% 30.97%

This table compares Daré Bioscience and SIGA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$27.40 million ($0.91) -1.81 SIGA Technologies $124.96 million 3.91 $56.34 million $0.77 8.44

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience. Daré Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Daré Bioscience and SIGA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.85%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Daré Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses. It offers an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses under the TPOXX brand. The company was founded by Steven Oliveira on December 28, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

