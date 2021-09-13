Head-To-Head Survey: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.16 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -22.36 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Oportun Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

