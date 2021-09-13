Head-To-Head Survey: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Biotricity alerts:

This table compares Biotricity and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biotricity currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 108.99%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Summary

Biotricity beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.