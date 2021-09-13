Head-To-Head Review: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and WOWI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.26 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -16.63 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and WOWI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than WOWI.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.