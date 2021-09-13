Head-To-Head Contrast: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) vs. HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InPlay Oil and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 70.19% 0.76% 0.20% HighPeak Energy -6.45% -1.24% -1.07%

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $31.31 million 2.02 -$84.08 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 35.18 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InPlay Oil and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

InPlay Oil currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 142.35%. HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.60%. Given InPlay Oil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats HighPeak Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

