Head-To-Head Contrast: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06% PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Global and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 PayPal 0 4 32 0 2.89

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.37%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $319.35, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than PayPal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 3.01 $9.66 million $0.14 15.50 PayPal $21.45 billion 15.57 $4.20 billion $2.64 107.70

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Heritage Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

