Head to Head Contrast: ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) versus Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and ENEVA S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.13 -$10.73 million N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Summary

ENEVA S A/S beats Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

